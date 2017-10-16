Nebraska man charged with helping girlfriend kill herself
WEEPING WATER, Neb. — A Nebraska man faces an assisted suicide charge after authorities say he helped his girlfriend kill herself in the woods.
Cass County sheriff's deputies charged 41-year-old Matthew J. Stubbendieck of Weeping Water in the death of 38-year-old Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan of Florida.
Authorities say Stubbendieck reported that Wilemon-Sullivan had killed herself and led them to her body Aug. 5 in a wooded area near Weeping Water, about 25 miles (40.23
According to court documents, Stubbendieck believed his girlfriend had cancer. But a pathologist who performed an autopsy on her didn't report any tumors.
Court records do not show whether Stubbendieck has an attorney.
