Nebraska man charged with helping girlfriend kill herself

WEEPING WATER, Neb. — A Nebraska man faces an assisted suicide charge after authorities say he helped his girlfriend kill herself in the woods.

Cass County sheriff's deputies charged 41-year-old Matthew J. Stubbendieck of Weeping Water in the death of 38-year-old Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan of Florida.

Authorities say Stubbendieck reported that Wilemon-Sullivan had killed herself and led them to her body Aug. 5 in a wooded area near Weeping Water, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometres ) southwest of Omaha. They say the couple arranged for Wilemon-Sullivan to fly to Nebraska from her home near Orlando to kill herself on Aug. 1.

According to court documents, Stubbendieck believed his girlfriend had cancer. But a pathologist who performed an autopsy on her didn't report any tumors.