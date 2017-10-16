New York man who killed self in prison tied to '95 slayings
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Authorities in New York say they've used DNA technology to link the mid-1990s slayings of two prostitutes to a man who committed suicide in prison.
The Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee) County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that the evidence makes Polish immigrant Stanislaw Maciag (MAY'-see-ag) the prime suspect in the killings of 17-year-old Suzanne Nauman and 37-year-old Phyllis Harvey.
The teen's naked body was found in a field along a Schenectady golf course in May 1995. Harvey was reported missing a month earlier. Her body was later found on a back porch of a Schenectady home.
Maciag killed himself in Auburn state prison in 1997 after being convicted of unrelated sexual abuse charge.
Police reopened Nauman's case last year and obtained a search warrant to exhume Maciag's body after obtaining blood samples from his relatives.
