Oklahoma couple convicted in case of emaciated twin babies
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma couple has been convicted on multiple counts of child neglect after nurses said their twin babies were emaciated, and one had a maggot crawl out of a wound.
Tulsa County court records show 25-year-old Kevin Fowler and 25-year-old Aislyn Miller were found guilty Friday. Jurors recommended they each receive 130 years in prison. Formal sentencing is scheduled for November.
Their attorney didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
Fowler and Miller were arrested in December at an urgent care
One police officer called it the worst case of child abuse he's seen.
