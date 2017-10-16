Populist parties point pathway for European politics

BERLIN — Right-wing parties chalked up two more victories in Europe over the weekend, putting further pressure on mainstream conservatives to take a harder line on immigration.

The issue has been at the forefront of European politics with the arrival of more than two million migrants since 2015.

Tabloid papers and populist politicians have seized on the influx, and the strategy has paid off at the polls — boosting backers of Britain's move to leave the European Union and putting a far-right candidate into the final round of France's presidential elections.

On Sunday, a right-wing party came second in Austria's national election while another won seats in a 15th German legislature.