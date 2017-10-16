Prosecutors seek 5-year term for ex-Philly district attorney

PHILADELPHIA — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence Philadelphia's former top prosecutor to the maximum term of five years in prison in a corruption case.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the U.S. attorney's office says in a sentencing memo Monday that former District Attorney Seth Williams' "crimes demand notable punishment."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Vineet Gauri argues the two-term Democrat was the custodian of a public trust but used his position "to serve interests that were even more important to him: his own personal interests."

Defence attorney Thomas Burke didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. He is expected to make his own recommendation before the Oct. 24 sentencing hearing.

Williams resigned after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for legal favours .

