Report: Lufthansa preparing Alitalia bid with steep cuts

MILAN — The Italian daily Corriere della Sera says Lufthansa is preparing a 500 million-euro ($590 million) bid for large parts of bankrupt Italian carrier Alitalia, including the fleet, pilots, air crew and air slots.

Alitalia, which declared bankruptcy in May, faces a Monday deadline for binding offers.

Citing three unidentified sources, Corriere said that Lufthansa's plan calls for cutting 6,000 jobs and reducing the airline's short- and medium-haul routes, which have suffered under the pressure from low-cost airlines. Alitalia declined comment.

Lufthansa recently reached a deal to buy parts of the bankrupt carrier Air Berlin. Both Air Berlin and Alitalia have been controlled by Gulf airline Etihad, which has ceased financing.