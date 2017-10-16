Retrial begins for New York woman charged with killing boss

UTICA, N.Y. — Opening statements are scheduled to begin in the murder retrial of a New York woman accused of fatally poisoning her boss.

Kaitlyn Conley, of Sauquoit (suh-QWOYT'), is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Mary Yoder.

Opening statements are set to get underway on Monday in Utica (YOO'-tih-kuh).

Prosecutors say Conley used an anti-inflammatory drug to poison Yoder, who died in July 2015.

Conley was a receptionist for the chiropractic office in Whitesboro run by Yoder and her husband.

Relatives contacted police because they believed Yoder's death was suspicious.