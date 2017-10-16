Rhode Island school district takes teachers' union to court

WARWICK, R.I. — A Rhode Island school district is taking its teachers' union to court after what it says is another sickout amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Three Warwick district elementary schools closed Monday because so many teachers called in sick. Classes were cancelled at Oakland Beach, Park and Robertson elementary schools.

Superintendent Philip Thornton says he has filed for the court to intervene, and expects a hearing Monday at the Kent County Courthouse.

A middle school was closed last Wednesday, and a high school was closed Oct. 6.

The Warwick Teacher's Union has said there was no official union-sanctioned action.

The union last week announced a unanimous vote of "no confidence" with Thornton and School Committee Chairwoman Bethany Furtado.