Roman theatre uncovered at base of Jerusalem's Western Wall

JERUSALEM — Israeli archaeologists have found the first known Roman-era theatre in Jerusalem's Old City, a unique 1,800-year-old structure abutting the Western Wall.

Archaeologists uncovered the edifice's elegant masonry during recent excavations below the Western Wall tunnels, a warren of ancient subterranean passageways running alongside a contested Jerusalem holy site built by King Herod in the first century B.C.

Joe Uziel, an Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist heading the dig, said Monday that the theatre-like structure dates to the second or third centuries — after Rome razed the city and rebuilt it as a Roman colony. He said the structure may date back to Emperor Hadrian's reign.