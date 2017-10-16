Russia: Formal complaint made over gay crackdown in Chechnya

MOSCOW — A Russian man is accusing authorities in Chechnya of jailing and beating him as part of a broad crackdown on gay people.

Maxim Lapunov said during a news conference on Monday that unidentified people detained him on a street in the Russian region and drove him to a detention facility.

Lapunov says guards beat him with sticks for more than a week. He says other people in the same facility were tortured and beaten for being gay.

Lapunov is the first person to file a complaint with Russian authorities over systemic anti-LGBT attacks that human rights defenders and media outlets say have taken place under Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.