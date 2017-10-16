Russian performance artist sets fire to Paris bank
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — A Russian performance artist has been detained after setting fire to the facade of a Paris branch of France's central bank.
The building suffered minor damage and had its doors closed Monday.
Earlier this year, Pyotr Pavlensky, who's known for his politically-charged performances, said he has received political asylum in France. He sought asylum in January after he was accused of rape in Russia. He denies the accusations.
He was jailed for six months in 2015 to 2016 after setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Russian federal security agency in Moscow.
His most shocking action was in 2013, when he nailed his scrotum to the cobblestones of Moscow's Red Square in what he said was a metaphor for Russian political apathy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote