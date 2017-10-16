Sotomayor: Judging brings emotions, but keep them in check
NEW YORK — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says she sometimes feels "great turmoil" inside when she is hearing testimony on the bench, but works hard to keep her emotions and personal biases in check.
Sotomayor participated in a question-and-answer session with Queens College students Monday at an event celebrating the New York City college's 80th anniversary.
She told the crowd she acknowledges emotion, tries to figure out the effect it's having and then adjust her
When addressing a question about minority women in leadership roles, Sotomayor said it's important to recognize that many things that are assumed to be part of a person's personality are actually not, and
