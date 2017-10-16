Students push to change name of street honouring KKK member
NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma students are pushing to rename a Norman street
The Oklahoman reports that the university's student government association passed a resolution last month to support efforts to rename DeBarr Avenue, including a petition by Norman City Councilwoman Breea Clark.
Clark posted an online petition in March asking residents to help change the name, which
The university's student government is set to present a resolution before the Norman Human Rights Commission next week.
