Supreme Court won't take case of alleged USS Cole mastermind
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that the alleged mastermind of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole that killed 17 U.S. sailors should face a trial by a military commission.
The court on Monday declined to take up the case of Saudi national Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri (ahbd al-ruh-HEEM' al-nuh-SHEE'-ree). Al-Nashiri had sought to challenge the authority of a military commission in Guantanamo Bay hearing his case. But an appeals court ruled last year that al-Nashiri's challenge would have to wait until after his trial.
Al-Nashiri argued that military commissions only have authority over
Al-Nashiri's trial date is not yet scheduled.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote