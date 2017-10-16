Suspect in murder of Mexican activist killed by police
MEXICO CITY — One of the men allegedly responsible for the murder of an activist in northern Mexico has been killed in a shootout with police.
The Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office says that state investigators killed Juan Antonio Alvarado Lopez in the city of San Fernando.
Alvarado Lopez was one of four men accused in the May 10 murder of Miriam Rodriguez. She had spent years searching for her missing daughter and discovered her body, leading to the jailing of suspects. Prosecutors say she was slain at her home in San Fernando in revenge for that work.
They said Sunday in a statement that the deadly encounter with Alvarado Lopez occurred on Saturday.
Two other men have been arrested for Rodriguez's murder and a third remains a fugitive.
