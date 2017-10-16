Teen disappears in rough surf off Florida's Atlantic Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a Florida teenager who got caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean.
News outlets report the 14-year-old boy was at Jacksonville Beach with his family on Sunday afternoon when he disappeared in the rip currents about 15 yards (14
Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue spokesman Max Ervanian tells FirstCoast News the agency responded to 10 rescues on Sunday, adding that people didn't heed warnings to stay out of the water when a red flag was flying.
Officials planned to resume their search for the missing teen on Monday.
