The Latest: 1 dead after ambulance hits car, goes off bridge
MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Latest on a crash involving an ambulance in Saginaw County, Michigan (all times local):
11:25 a.m.
Michigan State Police say the driver of a car has died and two emergency workers are injured after a crash that sent an ambulance off a bridge and into waist-deep water of a creek below.
State police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser says the Mobile Medical Response ambulance was heading back to the station for shift change early Monday when it apparently ran a stop sign in Saginaw County and collided with the car. He says two emergency workers inside were hospitalized in serious condition.
Kaiser says the car's driver 21-year-old Dustin Sharp of Burt died following the crash.
The ambulance ended up on its side in Misteguay Creek.
The crash happened near the border of Maple Grove and Albee townships, about 70 miles (113
10:10 a.m.
Michigan State Police say three people were injured after an ambulance collided with a car and went off a bridge into waist-deep water of a creek below.
State police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser tells MLive.com the Mobile Medical Response ambulance was leaving a call early Monday when it apparently ran a stop sign in Saginaw County. He says two emergency workers were in the ambulance and the car was driven by a 21-year-old man.
Sheriff William Federspiel tells WNEM-TV the department sent a dive team to the bridge, which crosses Misteguay Creek.
An aerial image posted on WJRT-TV's
