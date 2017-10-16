The Latest: Crews still looking for man after oil rig blast

KENNER, La. — The Latest on the oil rig explosion near New Orleans (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

U.S. Coast Guard crews hoped to get a helicopter into the air as dawn broke Monday in their ongoing search for a man missing after an oil rig explosion in a lake near New Orleans.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lexie Preston said that was the plan early Monday morning. She said the helicopter crew also would look to spot any sign of pollution on Lake Pontchartrain, if there is any.

Kenner city officials said authorities at the scene reported that cleaning chemicals ignited on the surface of the oil rig platform, causing the blast Sunday night. At least seven people were injured, five of them critically.

Authorities said Jefferson Parish drinking water will remain safe because it is pulled from the Mississippi River and not the lake.

___

4:45 a.m.

Rescuers were searching for one person after an oil rig exploded on a lake in Louisiana, injuring seven others.

Jefferson Parish spokesman Antwan Harris said in a news release that reports of fire and smoke being seen from Lake Pontchartrain came into the Emergency Operations centre about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.