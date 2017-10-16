The Latest: Judge urges jurors to decide burning death case

BATESVILLE, Miss. — The Latest on the trial of a Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

A Mississippi judge is telling jurors to try to reach a verdict in the trial of a man charged with burning a woman to death.

Jurors deliberated about four hours Sunday and about four hours Monday before Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham spoke to them. He read a statement saying a verdict "must represent the considered judgment of each juror." He urged them to try to reach an agreement if they can do so without violating their own judgment.

Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014. Defence attorneys argued the wrong man is on trial.

The 29-year-old Tellis faces life in prison, if convicted.

Emergency responders said Chambers looked like a "zombie" with burned skin and hair when they found her wandering near a road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.

9:19 a.m.

Jury deliberations have resumed in the trial of a Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman.

Jurors deliberated more than four hours Sunday without reaching a verdict.

Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers. Defence attorneys argued the wrong man is on trial. Tellis is 29.

Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named "Eric" or "Derek" set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a "zombie," with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.