The Latest: Judge won't toss charges against Sen. Menendez
NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy donor (all times local):
Noon
The judge overseeing in U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's case says he won't dismiss any charges against the New Jersey Democrat.
Judge William Walls ruled against
Walls ruled Monday after federal prosecutors rested their case last week. The
Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from wealthy Florida doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-gehn) in exchange for pressuring government officials to take actions
The two men deny the charges and say the gifts were a result of their longtime friendship.
___
12:20 a.m.
A decision is looming in the trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez that could lead to the dismissal of charges and alter the legal landscape for future corruption cases.
A judge could rule on Monday whether to dismiss part of the indictment against the New Jersey Democrat.
At issue is whether prosecutors can use what's called the "stream of benefits" theory to prove that Menendez took bribes from a wealthy friend over several years in exchange for Menendez's influence with government officials.
Prosecutors say that's not necessarily required under the law, and that a dismissal could "broadly legalize pay-to-play politics."
