The Latest: Jury resumes deliberations in NYC bombing trial

NEW YORK — The Latest on deliberations at the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan, injuring 30 people (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Jury deliberations have resumed at the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan last year, including one that injured 30 people.

The New York jurors said they were close to a verdict after deliberating about two hours Friday at the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

They got back to work again Monday.

The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in the Chelsea neighbourhood that injured 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured in that case.

His attorney has said he should be acquitted of at least three of eight charges.

Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey.

___

12:10 a.m.

A jury that says it's close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people.

Jurors will return to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood that injured 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured in that case.

Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey. He has pleaded not guilty.