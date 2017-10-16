The Latest: Jury resumes deliberations in NYC bombing trial
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Latest on deliberations at the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan, injuring 30 people (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
Jury deliberations have resumed at the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan last year, including one that injured 30 people.
The New York jurors said they were close to a verdict after deliberating about two hours Friday at the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.
They got back to work again Monday.
The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in the Chelsea
His attorney has said he should be acquitted of at least three of eight charges.
Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey.
___
12:10 a.m.
A jury that says it's close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people.
Jurors will return to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.
The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan's Chelsea
Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey. He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say he was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to plan the bombings.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote