The Latest: Death toll in Portugal wildfires rises to 27

MADRID — The Latest on wildfires in Portugal and Spain (all times local):

12 p.m.

Portugal's Civil Protection Agency says 27 people have died in a new spate of wildfires in the country.

Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar says the deaths occurred after blazes broke out in "exceptional" weather circumstances.

Emergency services recorded more than 500 wildfires Sunday, the highest number of the year in a single day and the worst in more than 10 years.

Portugal has been especially hard hit by wildfires this year, including one that killed 64 people in June. A prolonged drought and mid-October temperatures of more than 30 C (86 F) have fueled the fires.

Rain was forecast to fall later Monday and bring some respite for firefighters.

___

11 a.m.

Spain's prime minister says he's travelling to his native region of Galicia in the northwest where raging wildfires have killed at least three people and prompted the evacuation of thousands.

Mariano Rajoy tweeted: "I'm heading to Galicia. Solidarity of all Spain and prompt co-ordination to combat the fire and assist people."

In an earlier message, Rajoy had expressed condolences over the three fatalities, thanking workers and volunteers who are working to extinguish the fires.

Rajoy will be visiting an emergency co-ordination centre in Vigo and supervising work in Pazo Bovan, one of the areas affected by the wildfires.

The fires grew over the weekend because of high temperatures and strong winds from Hurricane Ophelia in the Atlantic Ocean. Fires in neighbouring Portugal have killed at least six people.

___

9:20 a.m.

Authorities in Portugal and Spain say that nine people died over the weekend in hundreds of wildfires fanned by strong winds caused by a hurricane.

Civil Protection authorities in Portugal said that six people died and at least 25 were injured, most of them firefighters, during blazes raging in central and northern areas of the country.

Officials in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia said that three people, two of whom were trapped in a car, were killed as a result of more than 130 blazes reported in different areas.