The Latest: Death toll in Portugal wildfires rises to 27
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — The Latest on wildfires in Portugal and Spain (all times local):
12 p.m.
Portugal's Civil Protection Agency says 27 people have died in a new spate of wildfires in the country.
Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar says the deaths occurred after blazes broke out in "exceptional" weather circumstances.
Emergency services recorded more than 500 wildfires Sunday, the highest number of the year in a single day and the worst in more than 10 years.
Portugal has been especially hard hit by wildfires this year, including one that killed 64 people in June. A prolonged drought and mid-October temperatures of more than 30 C (86 F) have fueled the fires.
Rain was forecast to fall later Monday and bring some respite for firefighters.
___
11 a.m.
Spain's prime minister says he's
Mariano Rajoy tweeted: "I'm heading to Galicia. Solidarity of all Spain and prompt
In an earlier message, Rajoy had expressed condolences over the three fatalities, thanking workers and volunteers who are working to extinguish the fires.
Rajoy will be visiting an emergency
The fires grew over the weekend because of high temperatures and strong winds from Hurricane Ophelia in the Atlantic Ocean. Fires in
___
9:20 a.m.
Authorities in Portugal and Spain say that nine people died over the weekend in hundreds of wildfires fanned by strong winds caused by a hurricane.
Civil Protection authorities in Portugal said that six people died and at least 25 were injured, most of them firefighters, during blazes raging in central and northern areas of the country.
Officials in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia said that three people, two of whom were trapped in a car, were killed as a result of more than 130 blazes reported in different areas.
Authorities in Galicia said that the strong winds from Hurricane Ophelia and high temperatures fanned the fires, but investigators are also focusing on human causes. Light rainfall early Monday was expected to help extinguish the flames.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense