The Latest: Speaker: Alaska House plans to work in Juneau
A
A
Share via Email
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's upcoming special legislative session (all times local):
11:55 a.m.
The speaker of the Alaska House says the House plans to conduct its business in Juneau during the upcoming special legislative session.
Speaker Bryce Edgmon says the
He says meeting in Juneau also will allow for the Legislature's work to be broadcast on a statewide public affairs channel.
Minority House Republicans had asked Edgmon to poll the House in hopes of holding a special session in Anchorage instead.
Gov. Bill Walker has called on lawmakers to meet in Juneau starting next Monday to consider bills dealing with taxes and crime.
Senate President Pete Kelly says after convening the session in Juneau, the Senate plans to hold hearings in Anchorage and return to Juneau when there's something to act on.
___
11 a.m.
The Alaska Legislature meets next week for its fourth special session this year, but lawmakers don't plan to spend all their time in Juneau.
Senate President Pete Kelly says after convening the session in the capital city next Monday, the Senate plans to hold hearings in Anchorage on budget and tax issues. He says the Senate will return to Juneau when there's something to act on.
Gov. Bill Walker called the special session with two items on the agenda: taxes and crime legislation the Senate passed earlier this year.
Walker is likely to face resistance from the Republican-led Senate on his tax bill. Kelly says the idea of taking more money out of the private sector of the economy at this point is concerning and something he does not support.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts