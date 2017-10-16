The Latest: Trump assails Dems as he pushes his tax plan

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is assailing Democrats as he continues to lobby for his tax overhaul plan.

Trump says on Twitter Monday that "Democrats only want to increase taxes and obstruct." He adds "that's all they are good at!"

In another tweet, Trump cited an economist appearing on Fox News who criticized Democrats.

After a year with no major legislative accomplishments, Trump is hoping to pass a major tax overhaul plan, which includes a proposal to cut the 35 per cent corporate tax rate to 20 per cent .

Republicans have called the plan a benefit for the middle class, arguing that cutting the corporate rate will spur more investment by companies, which would then boost hiring and worker productivity.

Democrats have criticized it as a boon for corporations and the wealthy.

__

3:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are set for an interesting lunch at the White House on Monday.

Trump blames the Kentucky Republican for the health overhaul failure. Trump has also worked with Democrats directly on some legislative deals. And Trump's former strategist, Steve Bannon, is working from outside the administration to bulldoze the Republican establishment on Capitol Hill.

Here's what GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says: