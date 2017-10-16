Trial in seizure of 84 Great Danes to begin in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman charged with animal cruelty after 84 Great Danes were seized from her home is going on trial, but first a judge will consider her request to have a veterinarian examine the animals.

The trial for Christina Fay, who has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, is set to begin on Monday. Before it starts, a judge will hear a defence motion requesting that a veterinarian travelling from Virginia be allowed to examine the dogs on Thursday ahead of her scheduled testimony on Friday.