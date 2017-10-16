Trump says predecessors didn't honour fallen; response heated
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is claiming his predecessors did not sufficiently
President Barack Obama, for one, visited the air base that often receives the remains of the dead. He wrote letters to military families, too.
Obama's office says Trump is "unequivocally wrong," and says Obama engaged families of the fallen and wounded warriors through his presidency — through calls, letters, visits to Arlington National Cemetery, regular meetings with Gold Star families and more.
Obama's official photographer, Pete Souza, says he photographed Obama meeting hundreds of wounded soldiers, as well as family members of those killed in action.
