Trump tax plan paints pretty picture for art collectors

In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump‚Äôs tax plan includes a repeal of the federal estate tax paid by people who inherit multimillion-dollar estates. That break could directly benefit people with valuable art collections. Trump‚Äôs wealthy cabinet includes a number of art collectors. Ross, for one, owns several paintings by Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte and reported a collection worth more than $50 million on his financial disclosure forms. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — For art aficionados, President Donald Trump's tax plan paints a pretty picture.

The president's proposal would repeal the federal estate tax paid by people who inherit multimillion-dollar estates. That break could directly benefit art collectors gazing upon pricey collections of Rothkos and Basquiats.

Under current rules, the first $11 million of an estate is exempt for a married couple. Art lovers with valuable collections may seek to lessen the tax liability for their heirs, through selling or donating the art or placing it in a trust.

Such a shift in the tax rules could have a ripple effect on the art market and possibly on the flow of art from private homes to museum walls.

