UN chief urges support for Sahel force to fight extremists

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging strong international support for a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in Africa's vast Sahel region, warning that without urgent action "the stability of the entire region, and beyond, is in jeopardy."

The U.N. chief says in a report obtained Monday by The Associated Press that the security situation in the Sahel is in "a continuous downward spiral."

Guterres says the five countries that established the force in February — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — are primarily responsible for mobilizing resources. But he says only about one-quarter of the estimated budget of 423 million euros has been pledged.