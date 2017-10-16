UN elects Congo to Human Rights Council despite abuses

The General Assembly has elected 15 new members of the U.N. Human Rights Council, including conflict-torn Congo, whose government is accused of serious rights abuses.

Louis Charbonneau is U.N. director at Human Rights Watch. He calls Mondays election of Congo "a slap in the face to the many victims of the Congolese government's grave abuses across the country."

Hillel Neuer, executive director of Geneva-based UN Watch, said that for the U.N. to elect three Congo, Qatar and Pakistan" as a world judge on human rights is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief."