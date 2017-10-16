Venezuela opposition cries foul as socialists claim victory

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's National Electoral Council has proclaimed candidates with the socialist movement founded by the late President Hugo Chavez won a vast majority of the 23 governorships up for grabs in Sunday's regional election.

The opposition had been widely projected to win.

An hour before results were announced, the opposition's command centres had been filled with smiles and jubilation.

Leader Ramon Guillermo Aveledo told a room filled with journalists and supporters that while he couldn't share the preliminary results, they showed a victory of "historic dimensions" for the Venezuelan people.