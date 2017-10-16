Veteran British actor Roy Dotrice dies aged 94
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The family of veteran British actor Roy Dotrice says he has died in his London home. He was 94.
Dotrice was known for his role as Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film "Amadeus" and his many
He won many accolades throughout his lengthy career including a Tony Award in 2000 for his role in the Broadway revival of "A Moon for the Misbegotten."
Dotrice was also a member of the Royal Air Force prior to his acting career.
He was
His family said his three daughters, grandchildren and great grandson were with him when he died Monday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote