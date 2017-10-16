Veteran British actor Roy Dotrice dies aged 94

LONDON — The family of veteran British actor Roy Dotrice says he has died in his London home. He was 94.

Dotrice was known for his role as Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film "Amadeus" and his many theatre roles.

He won many accolades throughout his lengthy career including a Tony Award in 2000 for his role in the Broadway revival of "A Moon for the Misbegotten."

Dotrice was also a member of the Royal Air Force prior to his acting career.

He was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 when he was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.