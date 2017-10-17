11 rights activists to go on trial in Turkey on Oct. 25

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run agency says 11 human rights activists — including two local heads of Amnesty International — who were charged with links to terror groups will go on trial on Oct. 25.

Anadolu Agency said a court on Tuesday approved the charges of "membership in a terror organization" and "aiding an armed terror group" against the activists.

Ten activists including Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, German national Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi were arrested during a workshop on digital security at a hotel near Istanbul in July.

They are accused of aiding Kurdish and left-wing militants as well as the movement led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's coup attempt.