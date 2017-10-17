21 opposition members on trial over Morocco protests

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Demonstrators are calling for the release of 21 detained leaders of a Moroccan protest movement that has become the biggest challenge to the North African kingdom since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

The trial resumed Tuesday for the activists in a Casablanca court, and was adjourned until Oct. 24.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside, calling for the activists' release jailed for their roles in the Hirak protest movement in the northern Rif region.

Defence lawyer Mohamed Ziane said, "the trial is creating tension ... in the country which we sincerely don't need."