Airline delays and cancellations rise due to hurricane
WASHINGTON — Partly because of Hurricane Harvey, which shut down both major Houston airports for several days,
The airlines, however, seem to be losing track of fewer bags, and consumer complaints are down from a year ago.
The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday that the dozen airlines covered in its monthly air travel consumer report
The department said that 77.1
Hawaiian Airlines had the best rating among the 12 largest U.S. airlines, with 93
Virgin America had the worst rate, followed closely by JetBlue Airways. Both carriers were late more than 30
Nine domestic flights and two international flights were stuck on the ground so long that the airlines involved could be fined. The department said it was investigating all 11 incidents.
Fewer bags were lost, stolen or damaged. The department said there were 2.45 mishandled bags for every 1,000 passengers, down from the 3.15 rate in August 2016.
The Transportation Department said it received 1,220 consumer complaints about U.S. airlines, down from 1,603 a year earlier.
The airlines reported three deaths and one injury to animals carried on their planes.
