Alleged IS female recruiter arrested in Spain with FBI help

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's Interior Ministry says the civil guard has arrested a 21-year-old Spanish woman who allegedly recruited other women to join the Islamic State group in conflict areas.

It said the woman is also accused of self-radicalization by consuming IS propaganda and establishing online networks with other jihadi activists, mostly women.

The ministry said Civil Guard agents arrested the woman on Tuesday in Palamos, a coastal town in the northeastern Catalonia region, in an operation helped by the FBI. The woman allegedly was part of a global network that police have been dismantling for two years.