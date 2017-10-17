Attorney threatens to sue Ohio State over white nationalist

CINCINNATI — An attorney has set a new deadline for his threatened lawsuit against Ohio State University over a demand it allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said Tuesday he wants by 5 p.m. local time Friday an "unequivocal and unconditional assertion" Ohio State will let his client rent a room for Spencer's appearance.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline last week and said Spencer would be allowed to hold an event there. Meanwhile, Ohio State said it couldn't accommodate a Spencer event as requested on Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide whether viable alternatives exist by the end of this week.