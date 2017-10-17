News / World

Attorney threatens to sue Ohio State over white nationalist

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Citing past clashes and protests, Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, declared a state of emergency in advance of a speech by Spencer, which is scheduled to give at the University of Florida on Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CINCINNATI — An attorney has set a new deadline for his threatened lawsuit against Ohio State University over a demand it allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said Tuesday he wants by 5 p.m. local time Friday an "unequivocal and unconditional assertion" Ohio State will let his client rent a room for Spencer's appearance.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline last week and said Spencer would be allowed to hold an event there. Meanwhile, Ohio State said it couldn't accommodate a Spencer event as requested on Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide whether viable alternatives exist by the end of this week.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson says the university has nothing to add to last week's response.

