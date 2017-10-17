Bomb targeting Turkish police bus wounds several
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say a bomb targeting a bus carrying police officers has left several people wounded.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred Tuesday in the city of Mersin, in southern Turkey.
Kurdish rebels have targeted police in similar attacks in the past. Left-wing militants and members of the Islamic State group have also carried out deadly attacks in the country.
