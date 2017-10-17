Britain reports hate crimes spike after Brexit vote, attacks
LONDON — U.K. authorities say hate crimes spiked after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and following several extremist attacks this year, raising concerns about a backlash against Muslims, immigrants and others groups.
Data released by the Home Office shows hate crimes rose 29
Provisional figures also show that racially or religiously motivated
Home Secretary Amber Rudd says "indications that there was a genuine rise in the number of
