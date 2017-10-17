Closing arguments set in blogger beheading plot trial

BOSTON — Attorneys are set to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Closing arguments in David Wright's trial are expected Tuesday in Boston's federal courthouse.

Prosecutors say Wright plotted with his uncle and a third man to kill Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

Prosecutors say Wright encouraged his uncle to instead go after police officers. Wright's uncle was killed after he approached officers with a knife in 2015.