Germany nixes web monitoring workshop for Egyptian officials
BERLIN — German police have
Germany has provided significant material and technical assistance to Egypt in recent years to help combat extremist groups and people smugglers, despite concerns about the Egyptian government's human rights record.
The measures were meant to include training for Egyptian Interior Ministry officials in Cairo on Internet crimes, including monitoring
A German government's reply Monday to questions from Left Party lawmakers, obtained by The Associated Press, says the workshop was cancelled because some of the knowledge and skills "could also be used to pursue other groups."