Greenpeace plane crashes in northern Brazil killing 1

SAO PAULO — A small plane used by Greenpeace crashed in Brazil's Amazon rain forest Tuesday, killing one of the five people on board, the environmental group said.

Greenpeace said the single engine turboprop Cessna 208 Caravan crashed near the city of Manaus, capital of the northern state of Amazonas.

The pilot and three Greenpeace staff members survived and were reported to be in good condition, the group's statement said. It said the identity of the person killed was being withheld until the family could be notified.