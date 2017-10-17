Idaho wary of Obama 'leftovers' working on sage grouse plan

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says the state has to be vigilant monitoring the federal government's creation of a new sage grouse conservation plan because of federal employees who worked on the previous plan that caused Otter to file a lawsuit.

Otter told state workers at an Idaho Land Board meeting Tuesday that they can't allow federal workers he called "leftovers" from President Barack Obama's administration to create a plan similar to the 2015 version Otter says is too restrictive.

The Interior Department last week opened a public comment period to amend the plan concerning the chicken-size bird found in 11 Western states.