Israel says no talks if Hamas in Palestinian government

JERUSALEM — Israel says it will not negotiate with an emerging Palestinian government if the Hamas militant group plays any role in it.

Tuesday's announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office added a new twist to an already complicated reconciliation process between rival Palestinian groups.

Under Egyptian auspices, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah and the rival Hamas this month reached a preliminary reconciliation agreement after a decade-long split. The sides have been holding talks in Cairo to finalize the deal.

Netanyahu's office said it won't hold peace talks with a government that "leans" on Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction.