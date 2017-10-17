Jury to deliberate in case of Liberian accused of war crimes

PHILADELPHIA — Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the trial of a Liberian man accused of committing war crimes and then lying about his past to enter the U.S.

Fifty-one-year-old Mohammed Jabbateh is charged with hiding his role as a rebel commander called Jungle Jabbah while seeking asylum and residency nearly two decades ago. Closing arguments finished up Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors have called more than a dozen witnesses during the trial, many of whom said Jabbateh or his soldiers killed civilians, conscripted child soldiers and raped women.

But Jabbateh's attorney says that their testimony is politically motivated and that there's not enough forensic evidence to back up their claims.