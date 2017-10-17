Lawsuit seeks disclosure of FBI 9-11 investigation files
MIAMI — A lawsuit seeking disclosure of FBI files that may detail a U.S.-based support network for the
The case
Later, however, the FBI disputed its own document, telling a
The former Sarasota residents, Saudis Abdulaziz and Anoud al-Hijji, have denied having connections with or supporting the hijackers. They now live overseas.
And the FBI's position is that it doesn't have to explain why it discounts its 2002 memo, despite details that were reported by the Bulldog and other media a decade after the attacks. Those 2011 stories on the Al-Hijjis focused on how
Documents filed Monday with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta by Florida Bulldog attorneys seek an order overturning a Miami judge's June decision not to have a FOIA trial over the FBI documents provided to the review commission. The FBI has asserted seven exemptions to the FOIA requirements, including that releasing the files would endanger national security and expose law enforcement techniques.
"How much information concerning its investigation of the
The appeal also seeks an order enabling the Bulldog attorneys to take a sworn deposition of the FBI agent who told the
The attacks by 19 hijackers in four planes in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania killed 2,977 people.
Separately, the Florida Bulldog is awaiting a different judge's decision on whether any or all of some 80,000 pages of files from the FBI's Sarasota investigation will be made public. U.S. District Judge William Zloch has been reviewing those documents in private since 2014, and announced this month that his review is complete. Zloch has asked the FBI and the publication to suggest how he should rule.
The FBI has also indicated it will file its response with the 11th Circuit over the FOIA trial issue.
Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt
