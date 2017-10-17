Liberian runoff vote on Nov. 7 with Weah facing Boakai
MONROVIA, Liberia — Election authorities say Liberia's presidential runoff will take place Nov. 7.
Henry Flomo, National Elections Commission communications director, said Tuesday that former international soccer superstar George Weah will face
Neither of the two men got more than 50
The second round winner will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female president who is stepping down after two terms.
Views were mixed among Liberians calling into a Tuesday morning talk show. Some pledged support for the