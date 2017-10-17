Liberian runoff vote on Nov. 7 with Weah facing Boakai

MONROVIA, Liberia — Election authorities say Liberia's presidential runoff will take place Nov. 7.

Henry Flomo, National Elections Commission communications director, said Tuesday that former international soccer superstar George Weah will face Vice-President Joseph Boakai in the second round.

Neither of the two men got more than 50 per cent of the votes which is required by the constitution to win outright in the Oct. 10 polls. Weah got about 39 per cent and Boakai won 29 per cent of the votes.

The second round winner will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female president who is stepping down after two terms.