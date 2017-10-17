Man drowned at SeaWorld Aquatica water park over summer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia man drowned at SeaWorld Orlando's Aquatica water park this past summer.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Florida theme park disclosed 58-year-old Michael Stone's July 16 death in a state report made public Monday.
Stone had been a resident at Je'DaDe Personal Care Home in Savannah, Georgia. He and 13 other residents were in Florida for a three-day trip when they went to Aquatica.
An Orange County Sheriff's Office report says Stone had been wearing a life vest in a 3-feet deep (0.91-meters deep), river-style attraction just before he was found unresponsive and pulled from the water. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A medical examiner determined that Stone drowned. Officials say Stone had suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and a history of strokes and seizures.
