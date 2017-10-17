Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.
UnitedHealth Group, the country's biggest health insurer, rose 3.9
Boeing fell 1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,558.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19 points, or 0.1
