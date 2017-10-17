Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

UnitedHealth Group, the country's biggest health insurer, rose 3.9 per cent early Tuesday after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.2 per cent after reporting a strong quarter of its own.

Boeing fell 1 per cent after rival aircraft maker Airbus took a majority stake on Bombardier's C-series passenger jets. Netflix sank 1.4 per cent as investors worried about its mounting borrowing and spending on programming.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,558.