MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge has taken the unusual step of allowing four protesters to use a "necessity defence ," enabling them to present evidence that the threat of climate change from Canadian tar sands crude justified their attempt to shut down two Enbridge Energy pipelines last year.

Emily Johnston and Annette Klapstein acknowledge they turned the shut-off valves on two pipelines in Minnesota as part of a co-ordinated action against five pipelines in northern states. A total of 11 activists were charged.