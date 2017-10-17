New home for NYC museum's collection of gems to open in 2019

NEW YORK — Exotic gemstones and minerals will soon be on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, including a recently announced 12-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) amethyst geode acquired from Uruguay.

The new Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals will open in 2019 in conjunction with the museum's 150th anniversary. The New York Times reports the new gallery also will display the Star of India blue sapphire and the 632-carat Patricia Emerald.

The current mineral and gem halls at the museum will close on Oct. 26. The museum's collection includes about 105,000 minerals and 5,000 gems.

